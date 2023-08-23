GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old student at Rosemary Middle School has been charged with making threats of bodily harm against another student, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident, which happened on Monday during school, was reported to the school resource officer on Wednesday, deputies said. The student admitted to a teacher that he threatened to kill another student.

There were no other threats to any students or staff, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies are following up on the incident and the student faces disciplinary action from the school district as well.