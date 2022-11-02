GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A student at Rosemary Middle School in Andrews has been charged with making school threats, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

GCSO said Wednesday that the 13-year-old student was charged with making school threats, following an investigation.

Deputies said a juvenile summons was completed and the student was then released to her guardians.

Details about the threats were not provided.

The Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action based on its policy.