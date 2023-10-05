GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Midway Fire Rescue firefighter died in a crash, the department said on Facebook on Thursday.

Garrett Coyne was a firefighter and AEMT, the department said.

“We ask that our community, fellow brothers and sisters please keep our department, Garrett’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we mourn,” the post reads. “You will be dearly missed by many, Garrett.”

Coyne died at the scene after the crash on Indigo Club Drive near Highway 17 Bypass, SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said. It happened at about 5:50 a.m.

Coyne, 28, was from Murrells Inlet, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.