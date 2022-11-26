PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pawleys Island, according to Midway Fire Rescue.
It happened at the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive in Georgetown County, MFR said.
Drivers are asked to exercise caution and to expect delays in the area until further notice, according to MFR.
No additional information was immediately available.
