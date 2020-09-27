Midway Fire Rescue search for missing boaters in Georgetown County

Moisture from what was Tropical Storm Beta will move across the area Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. Humidity will increase tonight leading to mostly cloudy skies and a few showers late at night. Friday will be a mostly cloudy, warm and humid day with showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. There will be heavy downpours, and some places could see an inch or two of rain. The chance for showers will continue into Saturday morning, then sunshine will return by afternoon. It will stay warm and humid for the weekend, but rain chances will stay low. A weak cold front will move through Monday with scattered thunderstorms. A much stronger front will move through Wednesday. This second front will bring less of a chance for rain, but will bring much cooler weather for the end of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.