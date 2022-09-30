PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Several residents and pets were rescued from a home in Pawleys Island Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approached the area.

A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.

Police said everyone got out OK but that it was a “scary situation.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.