GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A minivan driver injured in a crash near Pawleys Island in September died Saturday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 on Highway 17 near True Blue Drive when the 2007 Chrysler Pacifica minivan hit a 2014 Acura MDX and overturned in a ditch, SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said. Both vehicles were traveling south at the time of the crash.

The minivan driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to Grand Strand hospital, Butler said. The Acura driver, who also was alone, was not injured.

No additional information was immediately available.