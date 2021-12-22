Missing Florida man’s car found in Georgetown County

Forest Henry Hare (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Florida man’s car was found Wednesday in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Forest Henry Hare, 67, of Jacksonville, Florida, was reported missing by his family Wednesday. His green 2005 Chevrolet Equinox was found at about 5 p.m. on South Frasier Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102. No other information was immediately available.

