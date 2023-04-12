GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Are you missing a few goats? They might be trying to catch a ride at the Georgetown County Airport.

Georgetown County shared a photo on social media last week after the goats were spotted wandering around the airport grounds – even roaming onto the runway.

Goats spotted at Georgetown County Airport | Photo courtesy Georgetown County

“They’re super cute and we really appreciate the free lawn mowing. But our staff has to keep chasing them off the runway,” the county said.

It’s unclear if anyone claimed the goats at the time. But the county shared a follow-up post on Tuesday saying a couple of goats had joined the party.

Goats spotted at Georgetown County Airport | Photo courtesy Georgetown County

“Here we go again… Last week’s goats must have told their friends. Somebody come pick up your goats at the Georgetown airport, please!”

If these are your goats, you may want to check your fence… and then head to the airport.