More clouds to start the week

After a cloudy Sunday with scattered showers we are expecting a drier start to the week.

Overnight tonight we’ll remain mostly cloudy. For your Monday morning, we’ll be milder with lows in the upper 40s throughout the Pee Dee and low 50s along the coast. Throughout the afternoon we’ll stay mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun during the late afternoon.

Tuesday will be fairly similar with more stubborn cloud coverage but no rain expected. By Wednesday we’ll be seeing temperatures well above average but the chance for some widespread rain also returns. A system will be moving in from the west throughout the second half of your Wednesday leading to a rainy end to the week.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs pushing up to the mid and upper 60s.