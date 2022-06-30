After a sunnier day today, higher rain chances return tomorrow. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Increased moisture tomorrow will bring more clouds and more numerous showers and thunderstorms. Typical summertime weather will continue as we head into the weekend. High pressure offshore will keep it warm and humid, and there will be a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon. Any thunderstorms through the weekend will be slow moving soaking storms with heavy downpours. High temperatures will stay in the 80s and low 90s through the weekend. This warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into next week. High pressure may strengthen by the middle of next week which would heat it up and lower rain chances.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.