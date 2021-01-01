More rain moves in to start the weekend

We’re starting off our 2021 on a cloudy and rainy note.

Overnight tonight we’re going to see some more scattered showers followed by some thunderstorms rolling in from the west. These storms do have the potential to be strong at times, with heavy downpours and some strong wind gusts.

Saturday morning we’ll still see lots of clouds hanging out overhead and it’ll be another mild start to the day with temps only dropping down into the upper 50s and low 60s. Throughout the afternoon you’ll see some more showers push through the region.

By Sunday we’ll finally start to see a change in the rainy pattern we’ve been stuck in. Some sunshine will start to break through the cloud coverage and some drier air move into the region.

Tonight, lingering rain, with lows averaging around 60.

Saturday, late day showers. Highs around 70.