More rain to start the weekend

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A cold front will move through the area tomorrow with more showers and thunderstorms. It will still be warm with highs in the 80s. Much of the moisture will push offshore tomorrow night, and rain chances will be much lower on Sunday. Monday will be mainly dry as well, and will start to warm up with some spots back near 90. A cold front Tuesday will bring a chance for thunderstorms, then drier weather for the end of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid 80s.