More scattered storms for Sunday

After a warm, muggy, and at times stormy Saturday afternoon we’re tracking more unsettled weather for the end of the weekend. Overnight tonight we’ll still see lots of clouds hanging out overhead and a few lingering showers, but overall the storm potential tampers off during the overnight hours.

For your Sunday conditions will be very similar to your Saturday afternoon with highs bumping just a degree or two, with more spotty storms popping up in the afternoon. It’s going to be tough to shake off the shower and storm chances as we head into the workweek. Similar conditions, with slightly hotter afternoon highs, will be hanging in there. We should be drying out a bit closer to next weekend. The positive in all of this will be that we can hopefully put a dent in our current drought conditions.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers with partial clearing. Lows around or just above 70 degrees.

TOMORROW: Breaks of sun with scattered pm storms again. Highs in the low to upper 80s.