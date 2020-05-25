More storms for the week ahead

High pressure that was helping to keep our chances for showers lower this afternoon will move offshore by mid-week. And an area of low pressure over Florida will bring widespread showers and storms to the area Wednesday. An upper level low out west will get cut off from our jet stream keeping our weather unsettled all the way through the weekend with afternoon and evening shower and storm chances. Highs will remain at or slightly below normal and then heating up for the weekend.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and Mild. Lows 64-68
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs 76-80.