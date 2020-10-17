More sunshine and a slightly warmer end to the weekend

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine to finish off this weekend.

Overnight tonight we’ll see even cooler temperatures with lows bottoming out in the 40s with clear skies. High temperatures will make it into the 70s tomorrow as high pressure moves offshore and winds turn to the south. The warming trend will continue next week, and humidity will return by Tuesday. This may lead to a stray shower Tuesday or Wednesday, but most of next week will be dry. High temperatures starting Tuesday will be back in the 80s.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70-75.