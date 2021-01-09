More sunshine on the way to finish the weekend

After a sunny Saturday we’re looking forward to a chilly night ahead.

Overnight tonight we’re expecting clear skies with lows dropping down below freezing for much of the area. Sunday morning will start off sunny and cold with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see more sunshine followed by a nice end to the weekend.

Looking forward to the start of the week we see some more clouds and showers roll into the region leading to a bit of a gloomy start to the week. Temperatures will remain at or around normal for the majority of the week ahead and shower chances will taper off as we look forward to Wednesday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday, sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Monday, mild with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s.