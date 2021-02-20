More sunshine to finish the weekend

After a sunny and cool Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting more sunshine on the way to finish the weekend.

Overnight tonight we’re going to continue to see clear skies which will lead to a very chilly start to your Sunday. Lows will be dropping down into the upper 20s and low 30s, well below average for this time of year. Throughout your Sunday afternoon, we’ll continue to see beautiful clear skies but it will be cool once again with highs topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Looking forward to the start of the workweek we’ll see another chance for some rain. A cold front will move across the region throughout the day Monday leading to scattered showers in the morning and some potentially heavy rain in the afternoon and evening.

Once that front moves further off to the east we will see an absolutely stunning week! Lots of sunshine with temperatures up into the 60s are expected.

Tonight, clear & cold. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday, sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.