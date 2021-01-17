More sunshine to start the week

More cool and sunny weather on the way to start the week.

Overnight tonight we’re going to see mostly clear skies with a few scattered clouds rolling across the region. Monday morning will start off mostly sunny followed by more sunshine during the afternoon. Our cool stretch will continue into the first half of the week with highs topping out in the low to mid-50s tomorrow afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and highs will still be seasonable reaching the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday some more clouds will start to pop up ahead of a cold front that will march across our region Thursday into Friday triggering some scattered showers.

Tonight, scattered clouds. Lows in the 30s.

Monday, mostly sunny & cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.