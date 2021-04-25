More sunshine to start the week

Happy Sunday everyone! High pressure will control our weather from the end of today through the middle of this week, with sunshine and warmer temps. Skies will remain mostly clear for a calm night tonight, with lows falling back into the low and mid-50s.

You’ll start off your Monday sunny and mild followed by a great afternoon. Highs will be back to around average tomorrow, climbing into the 80s inland, into the middle of the week. It’s going to be getting toasty, with a warming trend through Thursday.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Monday: Abundant sunshine with highs in the mid 70s to near 80.