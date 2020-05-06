More thunderstorms possible tonight

Another round of thunderstorms will move across the area tonight. It will stay partly cloudy and breezy tonight. A cold front will move through tomorrow, bringing a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will warm into the 70s tomorrow, then much cooler weather will move in tomorrow night as temperatures drop into the 40s. Thursday will be sunny, but much cooler with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Another cold front will move through Friday night with showers and thunderstorms. This will bring in another shot of cool weather for the weekend. Many places will not warm out of the 60s this weekend. It will warm back into the 70s next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and breezy with a stray shower. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.