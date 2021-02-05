More unsettled weather for the weekend

We’re expecting more rain overnight tonight and into the start of the weekend.

A cold front will continue to move through the Carolinas late today which will prolong our rainy weather. The rain will wind down later tonight, and it will cool down, with some spots in the Pee Dee dropping into the 30s.

The front will stall offshore, and an area of low pressure will develop along this front and move up the coast. This will bring another round of rain tomorrow afternoon and evening. This storm system will move away early Sunday morning, and it will clear Sunday, but it will stay cool.

The unsettled weather will continue into next week. Monday will be dry, but rain chances will return Tuesday and last for much of the week. Temperatures will rise back into the 60s by Tuesday.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with showers ending. Lows 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Saturday: mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon rain. Highs in the mid 50s.