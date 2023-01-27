High pressure over the Gulf states will keep clear skies around through Sunday.

Tonight it is going to be colder with upper-20s forecasted west of I-95. Remaining inland communities will be at or below freezing, and the Grand Strand will be in the mid-30s.

Temperatures will climb slightly tomorrow as flow transitions to southerly. Temperatures on Saturday will be near 60 degrees.

Pre-frontal warming occurs on Sunday and temperatures will jump into the mid-60s. More clouds will be around for Sunday with isolated, light showers in the afternoon and evening time. There will be much more rain occurring during the overnight hours.

Two of three models (European and the Baron 3k) are indicating that an additional 1″-1.5″ of rain will result from this system from Sunday night into Monday.