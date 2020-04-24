Mostly sunny and warm weather this weekend

The warmer weather we saw today will continue through the weekend. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight and it will be mild with low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. The warm weather will continue tomorrow with temperatures back in the 70s and low 80s. The sea breeze will be stronger tomorrow, so it will be cooler along the coast. A weak cold front will move through tomorrow night with a slight chance for a shower. It will still be warm Sunday with temperatures back in the 70s to near 80. The cooler weather will move in Sunday night with night time temperatures dropping into the 50s. High pressure will bring sunshine Monday and Tuesday. A quick moving storm system will bring thunderstorms Wednesday, then drying for the end of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 57 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Slight chance for a shower late. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.