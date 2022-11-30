CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A motorcyclist who led authorities on a chase from North Charleston to Georgetown was arrested Tuesday night after crashing on Highway 17.

The chase ended shortly before 11:50 p.m. when the man was taken into custody by Charleston County sheriff’s deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop the motorcycle on Interstate 26 near Aviation Avenue because it didn’t have a license plate. That’s when the driver sped away on I-26, leading deputies down Highway 17 into Mount Pleasant.

The chase continued on Highway 17 in Georgetown, where the driver crashed He suffered minor injuries, according to deputies.

He was arrested after the crash, and charges are expected.

