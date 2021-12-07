Much needed rain on the way

After a cloudy day today, some much needed rain will move in late tonight into tomorrow. The cold front that moved through last night has stalled offshore. An area of low pressure will develop along this front, bring rain late tonight through the first half of tomorrow. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool. Rain showers will develop late tonight. Expect periods of rain tomorrow, especially in the morning. Rain will come to an end in the afternoon. This will be much needed rainfall with around an inch of rain expected. It will stay cool tomorrow with highs in the 50s. Skies will clear tomorrow night, and we will see sunshine on Thursday, but it will still be cool with highs near 60. A warm front will move through Friday with a few showers, and temperatures back in the 70s Friday and Saturday. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing back cooler weather for the end of the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers late. Lows 42 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 56 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs near 60.