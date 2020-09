PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — There are multiple reports of flooding in the Pawleys Island area Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said there were reports of flooded and washed out roadways due to heavy rain in the area.

Avoid Kings River Road in the area of Heritage Plantation. The roadway is completely blocked by flooding. Use alternate routes. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/Cj6Vb0Fdii — Georgetown EMD (@GCEMD) September 9, 2020

Georgetown EMD said to avoid Kings River Road in the area of Heritage Plantation as it is completely blocked.

If you have pictures of flooding in the area, send them to news@wbtw.com.