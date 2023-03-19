MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A popular ice cream shop in Murrells Inlet has found a new location, the business announced Saturday on Facebook.
Twisters Soft Serve said it has a location acquired and is awaiting final approval from the Georgetown Building Department.
The business didn’t announce the specific location of the new shop, but said it would still be in Murrells Inlet.
Twisters Soft Serve said more details would be announced “shortly.”
The shop was forced to find a new location after its ground lease wasn’t renewed. Twisters Soft Serve has been at that location for more than a decade.
