MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet man is accused of having more than 3,100 sexually explicit photos and videos involving children, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Bradley, 51, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested and booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center.

“I am proud of the work being done to rid our communities of these useless individuals who prey upon our children,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a home and seized multiple computers and other electronic devices, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details about the case were available.