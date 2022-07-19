GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man killed by Georgetown police on Saturday was the same man who allegedly robbed a gas station earlier that day, police said.

The robbery happened just after 8 a.m. Saturday at a Marathon gas station at 320 Exchange Street, and James Robert Frazier Jr., 50, was shot and killed by police shortly after noon near the corner of Palm and Church streets in Georgetown, authorities said.

“Investigators have established sufficient probable cause to support their conclusion after examining the evidence at the crime scene and their follow-up investigation,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The circumstances of the shooting have not been released. It is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which said Frazier was armed with a knife at the time of the shooting.

“We have received numerous calls from concerned citizens about the armed robbery at the Marathon Gas Station,” Georgetown Police Chief William Pierce said. “We want to reassure the public that there is no reason for concern, the suspect has been identified and this case is being brought to a conclusion.”

