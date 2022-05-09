GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Myrtle Beach man was killed early Monday morning in a head-on crash in Georgetown County, authorities said.

The crash happened in the 500 block of Church Street, heading north towards Pawleys Island, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Highway 17 was closed for two hours as authorities investigated the crash.

According to the Georgetown Coroner’s office, 19-year-old Ezra Lawson died in the crash. He died at the Medical University of South Carolina after suffering “multiple body trauma” in the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.