MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — All they want for Christmas is a name!

Brookgreen Gardens is having a contest to name two newborn Spanish goats born on Dec. 6.

“Our newborn Spanish Goats couldn’t be any more adorable,” Brookgreen Gardens said in Facebook post announcing the contest to name the male and female goats.

All you need to do is submit your festive name suggestions in the comments section of the Facebook post announcing the contest.

Zookeepers will choose the winning names on Dec. 12. The winner will receive a Brookgreen Gardens swag bag.