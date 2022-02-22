The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High temperatures will be close to records tomorrow through Friday. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures near 60. High pressure will control our weather tomorrow, bringing partly sunny skies and temperatures above normal. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s at the beach and low 80s inland. Record high temperatures tomorrow are 83 in Florence, 79 in N. Myrtle Beach, and 79 in Lumberton. A weak cold front will push into the area an stall on Thursday. This may lower temperatures by a few degrees, but it will still be warm with highs in the 70s. The front will push back to the north Friday, and temperatures will warm back to near record highs. A stronger cold front will move through Friday night, and much cooler weather will return for the weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. A storm system will bring clouds and a cool rain on Sunday. Sunshine returns Monday, and while it will be cool, it will warm up on Tuesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and breezy with a slight chance for a shower in the Pee Dee. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 72 beaches.