The remnants of Nicole will move away tonight, replaced with nice weather for the weekend. Scattered showers this evening will move away and skies will clear tonight. It will stay windy and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow will be breezy and warm with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move through tomorrow night. There is a small chance for an evening showers, then it will turn colder overnight. Sunday will be sunny, but much cooler with highs in the 60s. The cool weather will continue through next week. A storm system will bring rain on Tuesday. Showers may linger into Thursday.

Tonight, windy and mild with rain ending. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 60-65.