Nice weekend weather

The sunny, nice weather with low humidity will continue into the weekend. Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will be comfortably cool with most spots cooling into the 50s. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. The sunny weather will continue Sunday, but it will be a little warmer and the humidity will start to return. Some spots will warm to 90 on Sunday. Hot, humid weather will be back next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s Monday through Wednesday with a chance for a thunderstorm each day. A cold front may move through by the end of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and comfortably cool. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 85-90.