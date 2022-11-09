Tropical moisture will bring rain for the end of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and windy. Nicole will make landfall in Florida tonight, then quickly weaken as it moves over land. This system will spread rain our way tomorrow, and it will continue to be windy. The storm will pass by to our west, but there will be a chance for isolated tornadoes Thursday night into Friday. Rain will continue Friday with storm totals of 1-3 inches. This amount of rain will not cause any flooding since it has been so dry lately. The storm will move away Friday night, and nice weather will return for the weekend. It will be warm Saturday with highs in the 70s, then much cooler on Sunday with highs in the 60s. The cool weather will continue into next week. A cold front Tuesday could bring more rain.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.