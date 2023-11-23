MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — With many people off work for the holiday, the night before Thanksgiving has become one of the busiest nights of the year for bars and restaurants.

That’s good news for places like the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk as businesses like the Dead Dog Saloon can’t wait for “Drinksgiving” crowds to show up each year.

“Anybody’s that’s lived here or been here knows how Dead Dog is at nighttime,” assistant manager Matt Martin said. “We generally have a good party going.”

Wednesday afternoon seemed to be the calm before the storm as businesses prepared for the busy night ahead.

“You plan out every year,” Martin said. “You know what’s going to happen from the year before, so you are already overstaffed.”

Martin said things are slower during the offseason but the holidays help keep businesses afloat since they rely almost entirely on tourists. He said crowds like the ones on Thanksgiving Eve almost remind him of summer, except it’s just a little cooler.

“The night before Thanksgiving, because everybody’s you know trying to [get] out and have a good time instead of cooking and, you know, preparing, want to be done with that ahead of time, they come out and drink, come enjoy our band,” Martin said.

Martin said they want everyone to have a good time, but safety is also something they keep in mind.

“We don’t allow doubles anymore,” he said. “We changed our rules to protect the guests and people on the roads as well.”

Martin said they will be closed on Thanksgiving and that they have already started getting ready for Christmas.