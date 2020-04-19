No Georgetown County School District meal distribution Monday due to weather

Breaking News Alert
GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County School District announced there will be no meal distribution Monday because of the enhanced severe weather risk.

The district said meal distribution will take place this week Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

It also noted that GCSD employees scheduled to work should report as “conditions permit.”

