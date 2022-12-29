GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner on Pawleys Island.

According to the sheriff’s office, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black man “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”

The man allegedly asked the girl if her parents were home. The girl ran away, and the man drove off, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators canvassed the area and questioned residents but did not find any “information to indicate or suggest that there is a threat to public safety in any manner.”

Still, Sheriff Carter Weaver asked everyone to stay aware of their surroundings and notify authorities about suspicious activity.