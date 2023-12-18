GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An “unprecedented” 12.75 inches of rain was recorded in Georgetown County during Sunday’s nor’easter, an emergency official said.

Emergency responders had to rescue dozens of people trapped in cars in the high water, and three people have been displaced by flooding, authorities said.

Emergency Service Director Brandon Ellis said the total included rainfall from Saturday night into early Monday morning.

The storm caused flooding throughout the county, especially in the city of Georgetown and town of Pawleys Island, and included areas that don’t normally experience flooding, authorities said. The extent of the deluge caught residents and officials by surprise as it was more than double the maximum amounts that were forecast.

A damage assessment team was activated Monday morning and began going across the county Monday morning to assess the damage.

“Thankfully, much of the water drained off fairly quickly once the rain stopped,” authorities said. “All major roadways in the county are now open again, but there are still smaller roads scattered across the county that remain flooded. Residents are reminded not to try to drive through flooded roadways. It is difficult to tell how deep the water is and vehicles can become trapped or even submerged.”

Authorities are also assessing damage at the county’s beaches is also taking place, including in the Garden City Beach where authorities said erosion has already been reported. The South Carolina Department of Transportation is also working with Pawleys Island officials to remove marsh grass that washed onto the causeway and streets.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, some operations are limited on Monday at the Georgetown County Courthouse, where major damage occurred in the Treasurer’s Office, Building Department and Stormwater Division located at the back of the courthouse. As a result, the Treasurer’s Office will be closed on Monday.

Taxpayers can still drop off checks for taxpayers with the deputies at the front door, but payments will not be able to be posted on Monday, officials said. Cash payments can not currently be accepted. Online payments are not affected by the closure.

The Building Department has been temporarily relocated to the executive conference room across from the Planning Department. While the department is open, building certificates cannot be issued. Building inspections will not be performed on Monday as inspectors are working as part of the county’s damage assessment team .

The Stormwater Department, however, is performing inspections and operating normally on Monday. Their operations have relocated to the Georgetown Airport and the Georgetown County Emergency Operations Center.