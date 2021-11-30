Not as cold tonight

We saw a nice warm up today, and this warming trend will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather this week, bringing plenty of sunshine and warmer weather. Skies will be clear tonight, and it will not be as cold as last night with temperatures staying above freezing. Tomorrow will be warmer than it was today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We will warm into the 70s on Thursday, and this warmer weather will continue Friday and through the weekend. A cold front will move through late Monday with a chance for a few showers. Cooler weather will return Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear, not as cold as last night. Lows 37 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 68 inland, 64 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.