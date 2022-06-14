Hot weather will continue through the rest of the week, but it will not be as hot as it has been the past couple of days. It will be warm and muggy tonight with an isolated thunderstorm possible as a weak cold front pushes through. That front will turn winds to the north tonight and keep it from getting as hot tomorrow. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s away from the coast. A cold front will move through late Friday with scattered showers. This will bring in cooler weather with lower humidity for the weekend. High temperatures by Sunday will be in the 80s, and it will cool into the 60s at night. The heat will build back in next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray thunderstorm. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 98 inland, 88 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 88 beaches.