Officer charged with killing man in Georgetown County granted $150K bond

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hemingway police officer who was charged Wednesday after shooting a suspect Sunday after a chase that ended in Georgetown County, appeared in court for a bond hearing Thursday morning.

Officer Cassandra Dollard, 52, appeared in bond court at 9 a.m., and was granted a $150,000 bond under the following conditions:

She must have no contact with the victim’s family members, shouldn’t have people make contact to the family members, can’t leave the state without informing the solicitor’s office, and a change of address must be filed with the solicitor’s office.

She was arrested Wednesday in Berkeley County and charged with voluntary manslaughter, according to SLED. Dollard shot and killed Robert Junior Langley, who was unarmed.

Langley’s family said a review of footage shows an unjustified killing and called for swift justice. Langley leaves behind 10 children and a 3-month-old granddaughter.

Dollard tried to pull over Langley for running a stop sign, according to SLED. Langley crashed his car into a ditch at the intersection of Chopee and Schoolhouse roads after a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph. An arrest warrant confirms Langley was unarmed and was trying to get out of his car after crashing.

Langley was shot by Dollard one time in the chest, according to SLED. Dollard said she feared for her safety even though she never saw a weapon. Langley later died at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital from his injuries.