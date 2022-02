PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Midway Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on Ocean Highway and Blackgum Road in Pawleys Island.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m., according to officials. One person was removed from the car and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

One lane is open in both directions of Highway 17. Drivers are asked to utilize Kings River Road.