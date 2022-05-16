GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County officials will hold a news conference Monday to discuss “recent law enforcement activity.”

The news release announcing the conference did not offer any specifics about what would be discussed.

Sources confirmed to WCBD on Thursday the discovery of remains in a wooded area along Old Town Avenue in Harmony Township. A News13 crew saw sheriff’s office vehicles, a truck pulling a flatbed and a sewer cleaning vehicle.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, coroner’s office, the FBI and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division refused to confirm the discovery of remains or release any information.

Deputies also recently arrested Raymond Moody, who was named a person of interest in the 2009 disappearance of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach. Investigators have said she’s dead, but her body has never been found.

Moody was booked on an obstruction of justice charge on May 4. The sheriff’s office violated South Carolina’s public records law by refusing to provide the incident report for Moody’s arrest. It also refused to explain the arrest.

News13 sister station WROC obtained arrest warrants for Moody, which state Moody “while in the County of Georgetown, did take overt actions to conceal and/or dispose of evidence of a crime also committed in the jurisdictional boundaries of the County of Georgetown.”

A SLED background check obtained by News13 on Thursday revealed Moody’s charge for obstructing justice was on April 25, 2009 — the date Drexel disappeared.

Moody, first named as a person of interest in 2012, was never charged in connection with the case, according to previous reporting. It’s unclear whether Moody is still considered a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance.

