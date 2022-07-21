GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged in connection with a double homicide in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, of Georgetown, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and an additional weapon and ammunition charge, deputies said.

He’s accused of shooting and killing John Ashley Altman, 44, of Georgetown, and Emily Elizabeth Richitelli, 30, of Georgetown, deputies said. Deputies believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

Police arrived to Ringel Heights community just after midnight and identified the suspect through witnesses, according to a news release. Deputies went to Todd’s home and found the hood of his car was hot to the touch. Todd refused to come out of the home and was considered barricaded.

SWAT was activated and was able to get Todd out of the home, according to the release.

“I am remorseful for the victims in this case and thankful for the professional efforts of the men and women of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office in bringing this case to a quick peaceful ending,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement.