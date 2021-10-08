One more day with rain

The clouds and rain showers we have seen the past few days will clear by the end of the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow. A weak storm system offshore will start to move away on Sunday, taking much of the moisture that has plagued the area for days with it. Skies will clear Sunday with sunshine returning, and just a small chance for a shower. Once we clear Sunday, it will stay dry through the upcoming week. High pressure will control our weather, and it will warm up with highs in the 80s. By the end of the week, some spots could warm into the upper 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 66 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 80s.