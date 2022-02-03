One more warm day

Warm weather will continue tomorrow, then it will cool down for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with low temperatures near 60. Another warm day tomorrow with highs back in the 70s. It will be windy and become mostly cloudy. Showers and even a thunderstorm are possible in the afternoon. This chance for showers will continue tomorrow night as a cold front pushes through the area. Much colder weather will return for the weekend with highs only in the 40s and 50s. A storm system will bring a chance for rain on Monday. The cooler weather will continue through next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 60 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low 50s.