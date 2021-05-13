Our region is officially in a drought

Hello my friends! There is some good news and bad news regarding our weather situation in the short term. The good news will be a nice stretch of sunshine, with the downside of a moderate drought. Overall, I am not seeing much in the way of rain chances until Tuesday, so please be mindful when it comes to water usage. There will be potential for crop damage, along with noticeably low streams, reservoirs, and wells for the time being.

Moving along, overnight lows for us will fall back into a range of the upper 40s and low-mid 50s, jumping up to the mid and lower 70s tomorrow afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. The weekend outlook is a beautiful one, with mainly sunny skies going nowhere. High temps will hold in the mid 70s for the beaches, getting close to 80 inland, especially on Sunday.

Isolated shower and storm chances finally return on Tuesday, so let’s hope that we can get some rain, as the Carolinas clearly are in need of it.