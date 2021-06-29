Patchy fog tonight

Warm, humid weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure to our north will control our weather, keeping it warm and humid. Skies will be mainly clear tonight with patchy fog. A stray shower is possible tomorrow, but like today, most places will stay dry. There will be a chance for a thunderstorm on Thursday too. A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Friday with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the day. The front will move through on Saturday with the chance for storms continuing. We will dry out on Sunday with the front offshore. It will also cool down a bit with high temperatures in the 80s over the weekend. It will warm back up next week with hit or miss storms.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower possible. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.